Kelly Rizzo Shares Empowering Message Amid Grieving Bob Saget's Death

The tragic death of Bob Saget continues to make headlines as new details emerge about the last year of his life. Heartfelt tributes have also continued to pour in. Understandably, members of the "Full House" star's family haven't been as outspoken, presumably due to still existing in the unpredictable throes of mourning and heartbreak. Initially, they shared a joint statement soon after Saget's death on January 9, asking well-wishing members of the public and press for privacy. Six days later, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, broke her silence on Instagram, writing, "[I'm] trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she told fans.

Since then, Saget's family has tried to keep info about his death private, even suing the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the medical examiner's office, per People, to ensure details of their investigation remained under wraps. But as time passes, Rizzo — who married Saget in 2018 — appears to be slowly opening up to the public about her husband, sharing details of just how wonderful he was and getting candid about her grief.