Why Bob Saget's Family Is Trying To Keep More Info About His Death Private

There's a lot to unpack with the death of Bob Saget. On January 9, news broke that Saget had died at his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida after he had just performed at a comedy show. In his last Instagram post, Saget said how wonderful he felt to be doing what he loved. When news of his death broke, his "Full House" co-stars flooded the internet with touching tributes. It took a little bit longer for Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to gather her thoughts, but she also shared a sweet post in memory of her beloved husband. "I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote.

Medical examiners conducted an autopsy shortly after the tragic death, and it took a few weeks to get the results back. Due to the sudden manner of his death, many suspected a heart attack because of Saget's family history, but instead, the report revealed that Saget died from head trauma. "[The authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep," Saget's family said in a statement. "No drugs or alcohol were involved." They also thanked fans for their overwhelming support. Now, though, Saget's family is asking for privacy over the remaining details of his death.