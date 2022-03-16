The Person Jamie Lynn Spears Says Gave Her A Sense Of Stability For The First Time Ever

Jamie Lynn Spears has a whole lot of appreciation for her husband Jamie Watson. For their eighth anniversary, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram telling the world how he changed her life for the better.

"I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then [sic] I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life," she wrote. "Maybe, it was just because he was 10 years older, and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that's what being in love is suppose [sic] to feel like, just feeling at peace."

It looks like Watson really is perfect for her, because he once said that he treats Spears' daughter, whom she shares with her ex Casey Aldridge, as his own. "I knew I wanted to marry her when basically I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her," he shared on the TLC special, "Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out," per Us Weekly. "And I couldn't not be a part of her or Maddie's life." Spears didn't feel like she had to force their relationship, either. "I didn't feel anxious or any of that stuff," she said. "I just felt safe."