The Person Jamie Lynn Spears Says Gave Her A Sense Of Stability For The First Time Ever
Jamie Lynn Spears hasn't had the easiest life. When she was only 16 years old and the star of Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101," Jamie Lynn found out she was pregnant. "I was absolutely terrified," the "Sweet Magnolias" actor said at the TODAY Parents BlogHer Healthy at Home Summit in 2020. "I felt like I was letting people down." In her memoir "Things I Should Have Said," Jamie Lynn even revealed that she was initially forced to hide her pregnancy from her superstar sister, Britney Spears, who was dealing with her share of personal issues at the time. "My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat," she wrote, per Entertainment Tonight. "They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby.'"
As if dealing with teen pregnancy wasn't difficult enough, Jamie Lynn also dealt with Britney entering a conservatorship around the same time. "I didn't have a say when [the conservatorship] happened," the actor told People. "My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that's what everybody, I think, forgets: I was just a kid going through my own crap." It's safe to say that Jamie Lynn had it rough, but luckily, she found love and stability in one person — her husband.
Jamie Lynn Spears found peace in Jamie Watson
Jamie Lynn Spears has a whole lot of appreciation for her husband Jamie Watson. For their eighth anniversary, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram telling the world how he changed her life for the better.
"I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then [sic] I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life," she wrote. "Maybe, it was just because he was 10 years older, and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that's what being in love is suppose [sic] to feel like, just feeling at peace."
It looks like Watson really is perfect for her, because he once said that he treats Spears' daughter, whom she shares with her ex Casey Aldridge, as his own. "I knew I wanted to marry her when basically I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her," he shared on the TLC special, "Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out," per Us Weekly. "And I couldn't not be a part of her or Maddie's life." Spears didn't feel like she had to force their relationship, either. "I didn't feel anxious or any of that stuff," she said. "I just felt safe."