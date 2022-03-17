Source Reveals The Tea Harry Is Ready To Spill In His Memoir

For those hoping that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will offer an unobstructed look into the royal family — don't hold your breath. While Harry will speak candidly about his life behind palace walls, a few subjects are totally off-limits. "Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn't material in there [the book] that can be seen as negative towards the Queen or her reign in any way whatsoever," Omid Scobie, who co-authored Harry and Meghan Markle's book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family," said on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast. "He really wants to celebrate her life and his relationship with her in that book."

Okay, so there won't be any tea on the queen, but what about the rest of the royal family? While Queen Elizabeth may not be worried about the book, Prince Charles and Camilla reportedly are. "There are concerns about Harry's recollections of Camilla's entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age," a source told The Sun. The source added that Charles won't stand for Harry being "spiteful" to Camilla.

Considering that Charles and Harry only recently started speaking again, the new book could do major damage to their relationship. "I don't think it's all roses," a source told Page Six. "It's not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."