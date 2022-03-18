SNL Star Teases When The Show Might Start Cracking Jokes About Kanye West
The long-running sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" is known for making timely jokes about current events. But even some topics have to be treated carefully, or not at all — especially when it involves one of their own.
Yes, "SNL" has yet to weigh in on one of the biggest stories of the last several weeks, in part because it surrounds one of their own cast members. We're referring, of course, to the ongoing feud between Kanye "Ye" West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating actor, comedian, and "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson. To sum up the latest, Ye has been attacking Davidson online while also trying to reunite with Kim, including sending Kim a literal truck full of roses, and decapitating a claymation Davidson in his first music video for his track "Eazy" — followed by another, equally disturbing music video — as Davidson's fans fear for his safety. Instagram took some action on March 17, temporarily banning Ye from the site after he lashed out at others he felt maligned him, such as "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.
Davidson has not appeared on the last few episodes of "SNL," in part because of scheduling conflicts while he's filming a movie. The show is also "supporting him by giving him space," as cast member Bowen Yang told ET. But there's at least one "SNL" player who is ready to start making topical jokes.
Chris Redd wants to address the situation carefully
While giving the actors time and space to sort things out, "Saturday Night Live" performer Chris Redd feels the sketch show may soon address the situation surrounding Kanye "Ye" West, Kim Kardashian, and its own Pete Davidson. In an interview with Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM show, Redd — who impersonates Ye on the show — said Davidson is "starting to talk again," and believes "Pete's handling it well." Given that, Redd feels it may not be long before "these jokes gonna start flying," because he's "really tired of sitting on these jokes."
But just what kind of jokes is the bigger concern. Redd told Cagle that it's important to handle the situation carefully. "Look, I was raised joking," Redd said. "You clown people. That's kind of how we come up," he said, explaining that he thinks Ye comes "from the same place ... but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of." He added, "It's not interesting to me to stir the pot on something that's just unhealthy."
"I'm not making fun of his mental health," Redd specified. "You know, I have my mental health issues myself. So I'm very aware of those things." Redd also added, "[Ye's] irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of, and his ego." He also explained, "Even though me and Ye aren't friends, I want the best for that dude too. I'm still a fan of his music, you know?"