SNL Star Teases When The Show Might Start Cracking Jokes About Kanye West

While giving the actors time and space to sort things out, "Saturday Night Live" performer Chris Redd feels the sketch show may soon address the situation surrounding Kanye "Ye" West, Kim Kardashian, and its own Pete Davidson. In an interview with Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM show, Redd — who impersonates Ye on the show — said Davidson is "starting to talk again," and believes "Pete's handling it well." Given that, Redd feels it may not be long before "these jokes gonna start flying," because he's "really tired of sitting on these jokes."

But just what kind of jokes is the bigger concern. Redd told Cagle that it's important to handle the situation carefully. "Look, I was raised joking," Redd said. "You clown people. That's kind of how we come up," he said, explaining that he thinks Ye comes "from the same place ... but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of." He added, "It's not interesting to me to stir the pot on something that's just unhealthy."

"I'm not making fun of his mental health," Redd specified. "You know, I have my mental health issues myself. So I'm very aware of those things." Redd also added, "[Ye's] irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of, and his ego." He also explained, "Even though me and Ye aren't friends, I want the best for that dude too. I'm still a fan of his music, you know?"