Why Did The Cops Just Visit Will Smith's Home?
Things might be getting even more complicated for Will Smith.
The "King Richard" actor is currently in hot water with the public after he smacked Chris Rock on live television. When the comedian went on stage to present an award, he delivered a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith and her shaved head. The "Red Table Talk" host, who has been struggling with alopecia, didn't seem too happy, leading her husband to confront Rock in front of everyone. He struck Rock across the face, and yelled, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"
Needless to say, many were not happy about what happened, and many celebrities expressed their disappointment over Will's behavior. Comedian Jim Carrey even said that he deserves to be arrested. "I was sickened by the standing ovation [when he won]. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," he said on CBS This Morning, per The Independent. Host Gayle King then guessed that if it were anyone else, they would have been escorted out or arrested. "He should have been," Carrey said. Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith, but that hasn't stopped the actor from dealing with the authorities.
Police visited Will Smith's home due to a drone sighting
Just two days after #SlapGate, Will Smith found himself dealing with the police, and it's not because he physically assaulted Chris Rock. Los Angeles sheriffs were spotted visiting the Smiths' Calabasas home, apparently due to a drone sighting around the property. "We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Page Six, "but when the deputies got there, they weren't able to locate the drone. It had already left the area."
Meanwhile, it's still up in the air whether Smith would receive legal consequences for his actions at the 2022 Oscars, but Rock himself refused to file a police report. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another," a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read, per Variety. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."
Will Smith could still face legal action
Victim report or not, one criminal defense attorney says Will Smith could and should still face legal action. "I would surprised if the city attorney does not seriously consider it because it was so public," attorney Alison Triessl told ABC News. "Are they sending the wrong message if they don't prosecute him?" she asked. "It sends a message that you can commit a crime and you won't be punished. This was a very wrong message," she added.
Conversely, another attorney Adam Braun argued that a prosecution isn't likely given the lack of support from the victim. He did add, however, that "Prosecutors could feel compelled to prosecute Will Smith, regardless of Chris Rock's preference, to avoid creating the impression that a wealthy actor is above the law."
It should also be noted, that Rock still has time to change his mind about pursuing criminal action. "He would have a year to file charges with the police. But as time goes by, witnesses disappear and people forget. You want it to be fresh," California defense attorney Adam Michael Sacks told The Sun. But that's not all — Sacks said that Rock could also sue the Academy. "He can say they didn't provide proper security for him. As a performer on stage, he could argue he should've been protected."
This is not Will Smith's first rodeo
Bad boy for life?
Alas, this is not the first time Will Smith has been involved in a physical altercation. Way back in 2012, Smith was caught shoving and subsequently slapping a Ukrainian reporter while greeting fans and press at the Moscow premiere of "Men in Black 3" in a video obtained by TMZ. Seconds later he told the crowd, "He's lucky I didn't sucker punch him," before taking note of the cameras. "Oh, sorry. I said that on camera," he quickly added before laughing.
Smith later spoke candidly about the incident during an appearance on "The Late Show With David Letterman." According to Will, the encounter was an "awkward" one. "We're doing an interview. He's a reporter, he says, 'I'm your biggest fan, can I have a hug?' So I go to give this joker a hug and he tries to lean in to kiss me... it's just awkward Dave!" Smith recalled. "That's what they were saying, they were like 'Oh no, we're sorry, it's just his schtick.' And I said that's why his a** got schtuck!"' he proudly declared. YIKES.