Why Did The Cops Just Visit Will Smith's Home?

Things might be getting even more complicated for Will Smith.

The "King Richard" actor is currently in hot water with the public after he smacked Chris Rock on live television. When the comedian went on stage to present an award, he delivered a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith and her shaved head. The "Red Table Talk" host, who has been struggling with alopecia, didn't seem too happy, leading her husband to confront Rock in front of everyone. He struck Rock across the face, and yelled, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"

Needless to say, many were not happy about what happened, and many celebrities expressed their disappointment over Will's behavior. Comedian Jim Carrey even said that he deserves to be arrested. "I was sickened by the standing ovation [when he won]. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," he said on CBS This Morning, per The Independent. Host Gayle King then guessed that if it were anyone else, they would have been escorted out or arrested. "He should have been," Carrey said. Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith, but that hasn't stopped the actor from dealing with the authorities.