How All The Jokes About Will And Jada's Personal Life Have Reportedly Taken A Toll
The slap heard around the world. If you didn't tune into the 2022 Oscars, you might have missed the slap that stole the show. We are talking, of course, about Will Smith rushing the stage, slapping Chris Rock in the face, and then screaming at him repeatedly to "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" after Rock made a light hearted joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's alopecia.
Fans and celebrities were divided on Smith's impulsive decision to attack Rock. Judd Apatow, for one, called it dangerous and suggested that Smith could have killed the comedian in a since-deleted tweet. Others, like Nicki Minaj for example, were firmly on Smith's side. For Smith, though, the situation was anything but funny. Per his tearful apology later in the evening when he won best actor, he just saw red when Rock made a joke at his wife's expense.
So, why was Smith so angry? He was already at a breaking point thanks to a series of jokes other presenters made about his rocky marriage over the years.
Will Smith was pushed to the edge
You might remember that the major drama surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (pre-slap of course) was their reportedly open marriage. See, back in 2020, Will joined his wife on her talk show "Red Table Talk" and discussed their marriage and the fact that she had an "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina, per People. Jada and Will were reportedly taking space at the time, but that didn't stop Alsina from releasing a song wryly titled "Entanglements" about the affair.
Space or not, it didn't stop the scrutiny and jokes that have followed the couple since. Perhaps comedians have felt safe to take shots at them because they've been so open about their marriage in the past. Will told GQ a year later that he and Jada are no longer monogamous. The stress of bearing all those jokes added up, and when Chris Rock took a jab at his wife, Will snapped. "They have felt more exposed these past few years and it's taken its toll," a source told the New York Post.
More importantly, though, Will reportedly couldn't handle a joke like that coming from Rock, with whom Will has had tension for years. At the 2016 Oscars, Rock made jokes about Jada protesting the show despite not being nominated for anything. "This was personal," another source told the outlet. "If someone else would've said it, it probably wouldn't have mattered as much, but this was totally personal stemming from 2016 — and maybe before that."