How All The Jokes About Will And Jada's Personal Life Have Reportedly Taken A Toll

You might remember that the major drama surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (pre-slap of course) was their reportedly open marriage. See, back in 2020, Will joined his wife on her talk show "Red Table Talk" and discussed their marriage and the fact that she had an "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina, per People. Jada and Will were reportedly taking space at the time, but that didn't stop Alsina from releasing a song wryly titled "Entanglements" about the affair.

Space or not, it didn't stop the scrutiny and jokes that have followed the couple since. Perhaps comedians have felt safe to take shots at them because they've been so open about their marriage in the past. Will told GQ a year later that he and Jada are no longer monogamous. The stress of bearing all those jokes added up, and when Chris Rock took a jab at his wife, Will snapped. "They have felt more exposed these past few years and it's taken its toll," a source told the New York Post.

More importantly, though, Will reportedly couldn't handle a joke like that coming from Rock, with whom Will has had tension for years. At the 2016 Oscars, Rock made jokes about Jada protesting the show despite not being nominated for anything. "This was personal," another source told the outlet. "If someone else would've said it, it probably wouldn't have mattered as much, but this was totally personal stemming from 2016 — and maybe before that."