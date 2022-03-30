Fans Have Strong Reactions To Kim Kardashian's Un-Retouched Oscar Photos

For anybody living under a rock (no pun intended), the 2022 Academy Awards were controversial, to say the least. The biggest scandal stemmed from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face. Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — who has alopecia – appearing in a remake of "G.I. Jane" (Demi Moore, who starred in the original, shaved all her hair off for the role).

So, Kim Kardashian almost slipped under the red carpet for the night — aside from the usual pondering of, "Why is she attending the Oscars?" The U.S. Sun answered that question. Kim only went to the Vanity Fair party. She didn't attend the actual Oscars ceremony, despite a sort of, kind of misleading Insta post implying otherwise. However, despite Kim not physically being inside the hallowed Hollywood and Highland Dolby Theater, she was there in name.

As Deadline reported, the reality maven was roasted by the show's cohost Wanda Sykes when she offered condolences to Dame Judi Dench for missing out on an Oscar. "A quote from Kim Kardashian ... work harder. That's what we need you to do," she said, referencing Kim's recent cringe comment controversy. However, there were still plenty of pics of Kim from the night. The red carpet photos were obviously not photoshopped, though — and everybody knows how Kim loves her some photoshop. So, not surprisingly, some fans have strong reactions to Kim's unretouched Oscars photos.