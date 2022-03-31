Which Disgraced Singer Is Owed A Comeback?

In a new Nicki Swift poll, 36% of readers believe that Janet Jackson is one disgraced singer who is most deserving of a comeback. Whether or not that's in the cards for Jackson, though, remains to be seen. When asked about her future in the entertainment business and whether or not she'd be willing to get back on stage, Jackson told Allure in January, "I would hope that I'd be able to continue if I choose to. You know what I mean? But only time will tell." Jackson has also faced renewed public interest thanks to her self-titled four-part docuseries, which aired on Lifetime and A&E in January.

Jackson was the overwhelming favorite in the poll. In second place, 18% of Nicki Swift readers believe that no one compares to Sinead O'Connor, and that she should come back on the scene. Another 17% said Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, 15% of respondents said that they've moved past Ashlee Simpson's "Saturday Night Live" lip synching fail from 2004, and only 11% said that Kanye "Ye" West deserves a platform to stand on again. Now, whether or not Ye is aware that he's in need of a comeback, no one knows.