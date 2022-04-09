What's Going On With Kanye West Amid His Social Media Absence?

Kanye "Ye" West has been silent on Instagram, but it seems the rapper wants to open up. In early April, Page Six reported that he told Kim Kardashian he needed to "go away somewhere to get better." Now, it seems Ye wants to keep his word and try some self-improvement. A source told Page Six, "West's team has been looking at treatment facilities for him." Ye wants to have a "healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children." But, in typical Ye fashion, not any treatment center will do. The insider alleges that Ye's looking for a facility with a "luxury component." Ye can afford the best, as Forbes has again listed him in 2022 as the wealthiest hip-hop star with an estimated net worth of $2 billion. The billionaire may certainly enjoy his retreat in style.

The businessman has not only been absent from social media, but he also skipped the Grammys. While Ye was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammys, he was welcome to attend the ceremony, but opted not to. The multi-award-winning rapper also decided to skip Coachella this year, much to the disappointment of his fans. It certainly appears as if Ye's trying to avoid the spotlight and might be trying to focus on matters close to his heart. For that, you've got to respect him.