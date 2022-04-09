What's Going On With Kanye West Amid His Social Media Absence?
Kanye "Ye" West has been MIA on social media since mid-March. The hip-hop mogul was initially locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours after some disturbing posts broke the platform's rules about cyber-bullying, harassment, and hate speech, according to Rolling Stone. Instagram's parent company, Meta, also confirmed it might take further action if Ye fails to comply with its policies. As People noted, the temporary ban came shortly after Ye made a racist remark about "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. Ye's attack was presumably in retaliation for Noah calling out the "Praise God" rapper for supposedly harassing estranged wife Kim Kardashian. But Ye's online behavior had been erratic way before he insulted Noah.
Ye released two music videos for his track "Eazy." In the first, he features a character, who resembles Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson, as he's buried alive. In the second video, the "Skete" character is beaten up by a monkey. And the hip-hop star also shaded Kim by implying that she wasn't letting him see his children. In a since-deleted post, according to People, Kim clapped back, writing, "Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." By the time Meta decided to block the megastar from posting, Ye was already taking a lot of heat and apparently decided to ghost his social media accounts. But the rapper seems to have a new agenda for the future.
Kanye West's looking for a 'luxury' treatment center
Kanye "Ye" West has been silent on Instagram, but it seems the rapper wants to open up. In early April, Page Six reported that he told Kim Kardashian he needed to "go away somewhere to get better." Now, it seems Ye wants to keep his word and try some self-improvement. A source told Page Six, "West's team has been looking at treatment facilities for him." Ye wants to have a "healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children." But, in typical Ye fashion, not any treatment center will do. The insider alleges that Ye's looking for a facility with a "luxury component." Ye can afford the best, as Forbes has again listed him in 2022 as the wealthiest hip-hop star with an estimated net worth of $2 billion. The billionaire may certainly enjoy his retreat in style.
The businessman has not only been absent from social media, but he also skipped the Grammys. While Ye was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammys, he was welcome to attend the ceremony, but opted not to. The multi-award-winning rapper also decided to skip Coachella this year, much to the disappointment of his fans. It certainly appears as if Ye's trying to avoid the spotlight and might be trying to focus on matters close to his heart. For that, you've got to respect him.