Colin Jost Does Not Hold Back On His Thoughts About Will Smith's Oscar Punishment

It's safe to say that Will Smith will be at the center of controversy (and plenty of jokes) for quite a while. The Oscar-winner made headlines during the 2022 Oscars broadcast when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Will proceeded to take his seat and continued to scream at Rock. Only moments later, the star nabbed the "Best Actor" award for his role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard." A day later, Smith issued an apology for his actions, but many felt that his apology was too little too late.

As Will continued to face backlash from his peers and fans, he announced his resignation from the Academy and that he "will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," per Deadline. Shortly thereafter, the Academy banned Will from attending the show for the next 10 years. Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson subsequently slammed the Oscar-winner in their statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that Will's actions tainted what should have been a lovely evening. They also accepted responsibility for not taking action sooner, indicating that their efforts were meant to protect the safety of others.

And if that wasn't enough, Will is still getting roasted by late night shows.