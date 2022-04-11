Colin Jost Does Not Hold Back On His Thoughts About Will Smith's Oscar Punishment
It's safe to say that Will Smith will be at the center of controversy (and plenty of jokes) for quite a while. The Oscar-winner made headlines during the 2022 Oscars broadcast when he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Will proceeded to take his seat and continued to scream at Rock. Only moments later, the star nabbed the "Best Actor" award for his role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard." A day later, Smith issued an apology for his actions, but many felt that his apology was too little too late.
As Will continued to face backlash from his peers and fans, he announced his resignation from the Academy and that he "will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," per Deadline. Shortly thereafter, the Academy banned Will from attending the show for the next 10 years. Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson subsequently slammed the Oscar-winner in their statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that Will's actions tainted what should have been a lovely evening. They also accepted responsibility for not taking action sooner, indicating that their efforts were meant to protect the safety of others.
And if that wasn't enough, Will is still getting roasted by late night shows.
Colin Jost pokes fun at the Will Smith scandal
It wouldn't be a big scandal if "Saturday Night Live" didn't cover it on the show. During an April episode of the late night hit, "SNL" star Colin Jost joked about Will Smith's punishment — a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars. "As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, but... is that a punishment?" Jost joked during a "Weekend Update" segment. "He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even attend an after-party. He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely gonna make fun of his wife again," Jost added. The late night comedian also joked that the real punishment for Smith would be forcing him to host the Oscars next year. It's clear to see his feelings on the matter, even if it's just in a joking fashion.
Fans made sure to weigh in with their thoughts about the joke, with many replying to the show's clip of the segment, and the reviews were mixed. "YUP HE KILLED ON THAT ONE," one person tweeted. "SNL is the last show that should be making fun of things that are long, boring, and irrelevant," another chimed in. Ouch.
Interestingly enough, Will's daughter, Willow Smith, performed her new song "Psychofreak" alongside Camila Cabello on the same show. Willow shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram, and like the controversy surrounding her father, it received a lot of attention from fans.