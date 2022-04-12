Gilbert Gottfried's Tweet About Bob Saget's Death Is Even More Heartbreaking Now

On the afternoon of April 12, beloved comedian Gilbert Gottfried died after his long battle with the genetic disease, myotonic dystrophy type II. This illness affects the muscles in the heart, which is unfortunately what caused Gottfried's death.

With his unique voice and unmatched energy, Gottfried's presence was heavily revered in the comedy community over the course of his 50-year long career. In the aftermath of the Gottfried family's shocking announcement, swaths of his fans and friends took to social media to give their condolences and reminisce on Gottfried's great talent. Fellow comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the sad news in a tweet that said, "Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath ... just indescribably unusually hilarious."

Leading up to his death, Gottfried was embarking on his 2022 comedy tour, which was set to run up until at least the end of April. Gottfried's recent Twitter feed is full of retweets of sweet messages from fans, thanking him for making them laugh. But one photo that Gottfried tweeted just months ago caught fans' attention for a heartbreaking reason.