Gilbert Gottfried Made His Feelings About Will Smith's Oscars Slap Clear
On April 12, Gilbert Gottfried's family announced the beloved comedian died due to a long-term illness. The unexpected news of Gottfried's death has caused an emotional response from his friends and fans on social media.
During the course of a more than 50-year career, Gottfried gained notoriety on shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Cosby Show." Along the way, Gottfried became well-known in the comedy community as both a stellar live performer and a hilarious character actor. The "Aladdin" voice actor began his stand-up career when he was only 15 years old by performing in comedy clubs in New York City, per his IMDb.
It is safe to say that Gottfried had a strong reputation among his peers as a professional comedian. So when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for telling a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Gottfried certainly had an opinion on the situation (just like the entirety of the world seemingly did).
Gilbert Gottfried stood by his longtime friend, Chris Rock
Just two weeks before his death, Gilbert Gottfried showed his support for fellow comedian Chris Rock during the Will Smith slap controversy. While some celebrities — like Tiffany Haddish — took Will's side in the argument, Gottfried took to his Twitter to stand up for Rock in the public discourse. Under an old photo of the smiling pair, Gottfried wrote, "Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?"
Although the Academy asked Rock if he wanted to press charges against Will, Rock declined. But in the aftermath of the Oscars slap, the comedy community came out to defend Rock's right to be able to tell jokes without being worried about physical violence, per KTLA.
Gottfried was famous for his crude humor in his comedy routines and roast sets. One of his famous quotes reads (via Parade): "The joy of the roasts is to watch people get hurt and offended, and then have to laugh to pretend they're a good sport." So it is no surprise that Gottfried voiced his support for Rock in this fight.