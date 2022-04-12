Gilbert Gottfried Made His Feelings About Will Smith's Oscars Slap Clear

On April 12, Gilbert Gottfried's family announced the beloved comedian died due to a long-term illness. The unexpected news of Gottfried's death has caused an emotional response from his friends and fans on social media.

During the course of a more than 50-year career, Gottfried gained notoriety on shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Cosby Show." Along the way, Gottfried became well-known in the comedy community as both a stellar live performer and a hilarious character actor. The "Aladdin" voice actor began his stand-up career when he was only 15 years old by performing in comedy clubs in New York City, per his IMDb.

It is safe to say that Gottfried had a strong reputation among his peers as a professional comedian. So when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for telling a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Gottfried certainly had an opinion on the situation (just like the entirety of the world seemingly did).