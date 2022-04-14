Jennifer Lopez's Latest News Confirms That Everything In Life Is Going Her Way

To say that Jennifer Lopez is in a good place right now would be an understatement. Months after she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, the singer confirmed they are engaged once again, and it looks like they'll finally make it to the altar this time around.

The singer shared the wonderful news in her newsletter days after she was spotted wearing a massive ring. She shared a video of the gorgeous green ring, saying "you're perfect" in the background. In a separate newsletter, Lopez also shared how it all happened. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote. "It was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Aside from her love life, her career is going well, too, as the "On The Floor" singer's documentary is slated to be featured at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.