Jennifer Lopez's Latest News Confirms That Everything In Life Is Going Her Way
To say that Jennifer Lopez is in a good place right now would be an understatement. Months after she rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, the singer confirmed they are engaged once again, and it looks like they'll finally make it to the altar this time around.
The singer shared the wonderful news in her newsletter days after she was spotted wearing a massive ring. She shared a video of the gorgeous green ring, saying "you're perfect" in the background. In a separate newsletter, Lopez also shared how it all happened. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote. "It was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."
Aside from her love life, her career is going well, too, as the "On The Floor" singer's documentary is slated to be featured at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.
Jennifer Lopez's new documentary will open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez just announced that her Netflix documentary "Halftime" will open the Tribeca Film Festival for 2022. The film won't hit the streaming platform until June, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will feature the highs and lows of the second half of Lopez's career.
"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true," Oscar-nominated director Amanda Micheli said in a statement. While Lopez has not issued her own statement regarding the documentary, she did post a teaser on Instagram, saying that "it's just the beginning."
Meanwhile, her other half, Ben Affleck, is also having the time of his life. Per Us Weekly, the actor's friends said that he is "happier than ever." He apparently informed ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids before getting down on one knee, and now he's committed to spending the rest of his life with Lopez. "His whole family knew a little before [the announcement]," the insider said, noting that the couple "waited a few days before sharing the news" with everyone else. "They are both happier than ever."