Kim Kardashian Reveals The Jokes That Got Cut From Her SNL Monologue
It's hard to think of another "Saturday Night Live" episode that still has us talking six months later, but Kim Kardashian's guest-hosting stint in October 2021 will clearly never not be news. It's of course where she first got to know her current beau, cast member Pete Davidson. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in early April, the SKIMS founder revealed that their now-infamous "Aladdin" sketch was actually the first time they ever locked lips. She even confirmed to Kimmel that for Valentine's Day, the "King of Staten Island" star actually gifted her the magic carpet and outfits from that sketch.
In Kardashian's iconic opening monologue, she poked fun at everything, like her sex tape with Ray J, her momager Kris Jenner, her ex-stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, her plastic surgery, her father's legal defense of O.J. Simpson, and even her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. Her jokes definitely were impressive, and Kardashian received widespread praise from celebs and comedy fans alike. But now, the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu has revealed which jokes were cut from the monologue, and hoo-boy, there were some scandalous zingers in there.
Kim cut jokes about R. Kelly and Tristan Thompson
In the latest episode of "The Kardashians," entitled, "Did Somebody Tape That?," Kim Kardashian reveals that she worked with mega-comedian-superstar Amy Schumer, who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" in the past, to hone her opening monologue jokes. The Oscars co-host is known for making controversial jokes, so understandably some jokes were axed at the last minute — some by the "Trainwreck" star, and others by Kardashian herself.
One joke that was nixed included a dig at convicted sex abuser R. Kelly. "I know I have privilege, but I still struggle. Like most of the things that I wear, it is really hard to pee. It's a whole ordeal. Let's put it this way, if R. Kelly dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble," Kim would've said Schumer called that joke "too long" and cut it. Another dig was aimed at her sister Khloé Kardashian's ongoing relationship drama with Canadian basketball star Tristan Thompson. "Oh Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces," the joke went before it was axed — although it did make Schumer exclaim, "Oh s**t!" The "I Feel Pretty" star then flat out said "No" to Kardashian's momager joke: "Kris, you are not one of my sisters. It is not a joke — I just thought I would remind you." Perhaps Kim's next endeavor will be a comedy tour.