Kim Kardashian Reveals The Jokes That Got Cut From Her SNL Monologue

It's hard to think of another "Saturday Night Live" episode that still has us talking six months later, but Kim Kardashian's guest-hosting stint in October 2021 will clearly never not be news. It's of course where she first got to know her current beau, cast member Pete Davidson. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in early April, the SKIMS founder revealed that their now-infamous "Aladdin" sketch was actually the first time they ever locked lips. She even confirmed to Kimmel that for Valentine's Day, the "King of Staten Island" star actually gifted her the magic carpet and outfits from that sketch.

In Kardashian's iconic opening monologue, she poked fun at everything, like her sex tape with Ray J, her momager Kris Jenner, her ex-stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, her plastic surgery, her father's legal defense of O.J. Simpson, and even her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. Her jokes definitely were impressive, and Kardashian received widespread praise from celebs and comedy fans alike. But now, the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu has revealed which jokes were cut from the monologue, and hoo-boy, there were some scandalous zingers in there.