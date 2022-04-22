Alec Baldwin Seemingly Trolls Critics With Quip About Baby No. 7's Name

It's been a whirlwind few years for Alec Baldwin. In October 2021, the actor made headlines after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their film "Rust" in New Mexico. The actor was holding a prop gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks, but instead, a real bullet fired out the barrel of the gun. The news was one of the biggest headlines of the year, and it struck a more extensive conversation about gun safety on the set of movies. In October 2021, Variety reported the production company halted moving further with the film until all investigations were complete. After the incident, Alec shared a tweet. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident," he wrote, adding he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Things got a little brighter for the star in April, as his lawyer revealed that a report "exonerates" the actor from any wrongdoing in the shooting via Newsweek. Another bright spot in early 2022 is the pending arrival of his eighth child. In March, Alec and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced to People that they're expecting their seventh child together. Alec also has one daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from a previous marriage to Kim Basinger. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," Alec and Hilaria said.

Now, they're throwing a little shade at the haters.