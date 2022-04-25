What Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Encouraged Her Whole Family To Do After The Oscars Incident

It's already been a long year for Jada Pinkett Smith and her family. As fans know, Jada's husband, Will Smith, made headlines at the 2022 Oscars. When comedian Chris Rock was on stage to present an award, he made a joke about Jada's hair, comparing Jada's buzzed 'do to "G.I. Jane." Jada, who suffers from a hair-loss condition called alopecia, didn't seem at all amused by the joke and neither did her husband. Will stormed the stage, slapping Rock in front of the audience before he headed back to his seat and yelled at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Will went on to win the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard" later that evening, but there's no doubt the night was tainted by the shocking moment. After the incident, Will announced his resignation from the Academy. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," he wrote in a statement, per Deadline.

In turn, the Academy slapped Will with a ban of its own, preventing the actor from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Yet, despite all the drama, Jada encouraged her family to commit to this one activity in its aftermath.