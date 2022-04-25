What Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Encouraged Her Whole Family To Do After The Oscars Incident
It's already been a long year for Jada Pinkett Smith and her family. As fans know, Jada's husband, Will Smith, made headlines at the 2022 Oscars. When comedian Chris Rock was on stage to present an award, he made a joke about Jada's hair, comparing Jada's buzzed 'do to "G.I. Jane." Jada, who suffers from a hair-loss condition called alopecia, didn't seem at all amused by the joke and neither did her husband. Will stormed the stage, slapping Rock in front of the audience before he headed back to his seat and yelled at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.
Will went on to win the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard" later that evening, but there's no doubt the night was tainted by the shocking moment. After the incident, Will announced his resignation from the Academy. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," he wrote in a statement, per Deadline.
In turn, the Academy slapped Will with a ban of its own, preventing the actor from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Yet, despite all the drama, Jada encouraged her family to commit to this one activity in its aftermath.
Jada Pinkett Smith wanted the family vacation to go on
Jada Pinkett Smith seems to want her post-Oscar life to go on. After "The Slap Heard Around the World" made one headline after the next, Jada still felt like it would be silly to cancel a family vacation to Mumbai, India. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source told Us Weekly. "There had been talk of canceling [the trip], but Jada insisted," the insider added. TMZ was one of the first outlets to snap Will Smith in India as he made his first appearance following the controversial Oscars moment. The Oscar-winner appeared in good spirits, smiling for the camera and posing for photos.
Jada has remained pretty tight-lipped about the Oscars scandal, and it doesn't seem like she'll share her side of the story anytime soon. In April, Jada released a video to promote the upcoming "Red Table Talk" season, revealing that she's not ready to speak about the incident just yet. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing," she shared. "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," she revealed. "Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."
Willow Smith stars alongside her mother in the series and she's already returned to business as usual, performing on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in mid-April.