How Did Willow Smith Feel About Performing On SNL Despite The Digs At Her Family?

Willow Smith is not letting the outside noise get to her. The singer is keeping her head held high after a "Saturday Night Live" performance of her catchy new track "Psychofreak" with Camila Cabello. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Willow was nonplussed about the jokes centered on her pops. "Willow Smith was completely focused on her performance with Camila Cabello and not worried whatsoever about if the show was going to make fun of her Dad or family over the Oscar incident," the source shared, adding that the late-night comedy show made fun of the incident the week before and if Willow were upset about it, she probably would have canceled her performance ahead of time.

The same source also revealed that Willow had a great time. "It was important to share the stage with Camila because she loves the song, and she really feels they killed it," the insider shared. "She is so happy eyeballs were put on the performance and that they rocked it, it was a very special and fun moment." The singer has also been promoting her new project on Instagram.

During the same show, Colin Jost did in fact poke fun at Will Smith during the "Weekend Update" segment. The comedian joked that the actor got off easy with his punishment of getting banned from the Oscars for ten years, stating that a better punishment would have been for the Academy to force him to host the show.