How Did Willow Smith Feel About Performing On SNL Despite The Digs At Her Family?
There's no doubt that the Smith family's image has been tainted after the viral Will Smith moment at the 2022 Oscar Awards. As most already know, Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her buzzed cut to Demi Moore's character from "G.I. Jane." At the same show, Will nabbed the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard," but since then, it's been all downhill for the star.
The "Independence Day" actor apologized for his actions, and Will even resigned from the Academy. "I ... will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," he said in a statement in early April. Not too long after, the Academy announced their punishment against Will, banning him from attending the Oscars for ten years. They also issued a scathing statement regarding Will's "unacceptable and harmful behavior" at the event.
In the aftermath of it all, Will's family members have handled the controversy differently. Will's son, Jaden Smith, was one of the first people to speak to support his father. "And That's How We Do It," he tweeted after the slap. Willow Smith also seemed to touch on the incident with a quote from motivational speaker Jay Shetty. "You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," she wrote, per Page Six. So how did Willow handle "SNL" cracking jokes about dear old dad?
Willow Smith is tuning out the critics
Willow Smith is not letting the outside noise get to her. The singer is keeping her head held high after a "Saturday Night Live" performance of her catchy new track "Psychofreak" with Camila Cabello. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Willow was nonplussed about the jokes centered on her pops. "Willow Smith was completely focused on her performance with Camila Cabello and not worried whatsoever about if the show was going to make fun of her Dad or family over the Oscar incident," the source shared, adding that the late-night comedy show made fun of the incident the week before and if Willow were upset about it, she probably would have canceled her performance ahead of time.
The same source also revealed that Willow had a great time. "It was important to share the stage with Camila because she loves the song, and she really feels they killed it," the insider shared. "She is so happy eyeballs were put on the performance and that they rocked it, it was a very special and fun moment." The singer has also been promoting her new project on Instagram.
During the same show, Colin Jost did in fact poke fun at Will Smith during the "Weekend Update" segment. The comedian joked that the actor got off easy with his punishment of getting banned from the Oscars for ten years, stating that a better punishment would have been for the Academy to force him to host the show.