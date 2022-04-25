Rachel Lindsay Reflects On Unfairly Being Held Responsible For Chris Harrison's Downfall
Former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has a few things to say about Chris Harrison and the drama that lead to his exit as host. As "The Bachelor" fans may remember, Lindsay interviewed Harrison on "Extra" during Matt James' season and it was awkward, to say the least. Harrison was questioned about the eventual final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell, and the controversy surrounding her time on the show. Eventually, the conversation became a tense one and the resulting fallout had Harrison stepping back from the franchise. Not long after that, he left the hosting gig permanently, and a number of "The Bachelor" fans blamed Lindsay's interview.
After the "Extra" interview, Harrison was hit with a lot of backlash. He defended Kirkconnell, saying the "judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into ... her parents, her parents' voting record" was over-the-top. After the interview and response to his words, Harrison apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post. At the time, Lindsay told E! News she would "sit and see what happens next" with Harrison, although "The Bachelorette" star acknowledged Harrison seemed "willing to grow" from the problematic interview. Now that the dust has settled on Harrison's initial interview and the chaos that followed, Lindsay has talked about the topic again and touched on the hatred she received from fans.
Rachel Lindsay never wanted Chris Harrison's job
On April 24, "The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay chatted with Los Angeles Times senior entertainment writer Amy Kaufman at the Festival of Books. Lindsay discussed her book "Miss Me With That," and touched on the drama involving Chris Harrison. Lindsay admitted she had been surprised by his permanent departure, but felt it was necessary. "It's been me fighting for ... change, inclusion, and diversity," she explained. After the infamous interview, however, other franchise veterans spoke up and they stood by Lindsay. "Then it got so much media attention, that Chris had to apologize," she explained. After Harrison departed "The Bachelor" franchise, many fans blamed Lindsay. "They said I tricked him, that I have this vendetta against him ... I wanted his job," she said. "Let me tell you right now, I don't want it."
Lindsay went on, "I never looked at it as I 'took down' the host of the franchise." Instead, she noted, "He did that all by himself." Lindsay previously talked about the "Bachelor" fan backlash with "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo on the "Tell Me" podcast. Lindsay noted, "Chris became a martyr for cancel culture to a huge audience." She added that non-viewers jumped on the criticism bandwagon, hyping the drama far beyond the "Bachelor" fandom. Lindsay's Festival of Books commentary may not win back all of the critical "Bachelor" fans, but she's clearly standing in her truth on how it all went down with Harrison.