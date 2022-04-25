Rachel Lindsay Reflects On Unfairly Being Held Responsible For Chris Harrison's Downfall

Former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has a few things to say about Chris Harrison and the drama that lead to his exit as host. As "The Bachelor" fans may remember, Lindsay interviewed Harrison on "Extra" during Matt James' season and it was awkward, to say the least. Harrison was questioned about the eventual final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell, and the controversy surrounding her time on the show. Eventually, the conversation became a tense one and the resulting fallout had Harrison stepping back from the franchise. Not long after that, he left the hosting gig permanently, and a number of "The Bachelor" fans blamed Lindsay's interview.

After the "Extra" interview, Harrison was hit with a lot of backlash. He defended Kirkconnell, saying the "judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into ... her parents, her parents' voting record" was over-the-top. After the interview and response to his words, Harrison apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post. At the time, Lindsay told E! News she would "sit and see what happens next" with Harrison, although "The Bachelorette" star acknowledged Harrison seemed "willing to grow" from the problematic interview. Now that the dust has settled on Harrison's initial interview and the chaos that followed, Lindsay has talked about the topic again and touched on the hatred she received from fans.