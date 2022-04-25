Hilaria Baldwin's Latest Instagram Diatribe Is Sure To Turn Heads

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are no strangers to facing their fair share of controversy. In March, Alec and Hilaria announced that they were expecting their seventh child together. While attending an event with his wife, Alec joked that their next child would have a more American name like "Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan," per Page Six. This of course, referring to the backlash they've received over their children's names as their six children have either Spanish or Italian names.

In late 2021, Alec made headlines when he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their film "Rust" in New Mexico. The actor thought he had been handed a gun with blank rounds, but it was actually loaded with real bullets, one of which killed Hutchins. Throughout the backlash, Hilaria remained a constant by her husband's side, and it was clear that she would defend him to the very end. "Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark," Hilaria wrote on Instagram in December 2021 after the fatal shooting. "The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain."

At the time, Hilaria added that she wonders "how much one body, one mind can take." Now, she's lashing out at the naysayers again.