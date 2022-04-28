Halyna Hutchins' Family Is Completely Heartbroken Over Release Of New Case Footage

The tragedy of Halyna Hutchins' death is continuing to be felt. Halyna lost her life on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" in October 2021 when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired and struck her with a real bullet, per USA Today. Baldwin has since been hit with a number of lawsuits relating to the incident, including one from Halyna's family.

The cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins', spoke out about the incident to "Today" in February, telling Hoda Kotb that he put the blame on Baldwin. "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matt said. He also admitted he felt "angry" watching Baldwin speak about his wife in interviews, stating, "to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her." Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility for what happened, with his lawyer claiming in legal documents filed in March, "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin."

But now Halyna's family have faced another horrific development following her death after jarring new footage taken on the day of the incident surfaced online.