Cardi B Sets The Record Straight On Billie Eilish's Supposed Met Gala Diss

From Kim Kardashian's historic nod to Marilyn Monroe, to Kylie Jenner's emotional ode to Virgil Abloh, the 2022 Met Gala certainly brought the drama, fashion-wise. However, when it comes to drama between the attendees at the event, it appears the night was remarkably tame. As was the after-party — and that's something Cardi B would like us to know.

The 2022 Met Gala after-party was hosted by Cardi and Playboy Magazine, per Vogue. The festivities featured a star-studded guest list, including Grammy winner Billie Eilish. However, the shindig set to dazzle all in attendance instead became the site of new feud rumors. Blogger ThatssoKenMinaj suggested there was tension between Eilish and the host at the event, tweeting a video that shows the "Ocean Eyes" singer utter the words "so weird" after looking on at the rapper emceeing. "Billie Eilish shades cardi B at the #MetGala after party," the video was captioned, adding fuel to the fire.

A number of Twitter users have since jumped to the singer's defense, with one tweeting, "She doesn't say 'she's.'" Another fan wrote, "She said 'this is so weird' not shading cardi at all." However, one Twitter user has come forward with the most concrete evidence to prove Eilish's innocence in the situation: Cardi herself.