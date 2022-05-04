Friends Reveal How They Really Remember Naomi Judd

The following article includes mentions of mental health and suicide.

It's hard to believe that country superstar Naomi Judd has died. The singer's daughter, actor Ashley Judd, was one of the first people to break the news in a gut-wrenching tweet as she revealed that she and her sister, Wynonna Judd, lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." At the time, Ashley did not go into further detail on her mother's death, but the following day, she appeared on stage to help accept her mother's (and sister's) induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, aka the highest honor in country music. Ashley made sure to tell fans how much they meant to her mother. "My mama loved you so much — and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," she said through tears.

When she was alive, Naomi didn't shy away from talking about the issues she struggled with, including how she felt when she wasn't touring. "I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene," she said on "Good Morning America" in 2016, adding that she went down "this deep, dark, absolutely terrifying hole" and "spent two years" on her couch. How sad. After her death, sources confirmed to People that Naomi died by suicide following a long struggle with her mental health.

But no matter how heartbreaking the news, friends remember Naomi for the wonderful person that she was.