Pete Davidson Proves He Literally Has Kim Kardashian's Back

It looks like things are really getting serious for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. What originally might have been a rebound coming off of Kardashian's divorce with Kanye (now just "Ye") West has turned into a fully-fledged relationship. Before you get too excited, no, Kardashian hasn't filmed with him yet for the family's new reality show. "I'm not opposed to it," she told Variety in March. "It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away."

There have been plenty of camera-heavy events for Kardashian and Davidson recently (though it's unclear if "The Kardashians" cameras were part of that). The two have been spotted all over the place since going Instagram official in March. Within a week, they attended the premiere of her new show, showed up in DC for the White House Correspondents Dinner, and finally at the 2022 Met Gala, where Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's actual dress.

Davidson is more than just arm candy for Kardashian, though. He's also been by her through hard times. He publicly backed her against attacks from Ye, and even showed up to support her and her family in their defamation from Blac Chyna. Thanks to a few mishaps before the Met Gala, Davidson just proved he's got Kardashian's back — in more ways than one.