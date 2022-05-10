Ellen DeGeneres' Very First Guest Will Make A Special Appearance In Her Final Show

In the heyday of Ellen Degeneres' talk show, A-list celebrities were drawn to the daytime program in droves for the exposure. Over its 19-season run, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" featured high-profile guests like billionaire Bill Gates, K-pop phenomenon BTS, and hundreds more. The host even got both Barack and Michelle Obama to appear on her show!

But with the daytime's highs also comes the show's lows. The beginning of DeGeneres' downfall arguably coincided with actor Dakota Johnson's appearance on the show, as DeGeneres teased her for not being invited to her birthday party. Johnson now-famously said, "Actually, no that's not the truth, Ellen, you were invited." This led to many people perceiving the comedian as being mean-spirited, and many were reminded of the several other times DeGeneres battled with her guests. The final nail in the coffin was when it was confirmed that the workplace environment on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" was extremely toxic. In 2021, DeGeneres ultimately decided to end the program, which was suspected to be due to the public backlash.

Now, the show is currently airing its 19th and final season, and the series finale episode will have a very special guest; the show's first-ever guest from its first-ever episode!