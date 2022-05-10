Ellen DeGeneres' Very First Guest Will Make A Special Appearance In Her Final Show
In the heyday of Ellen Degeneres' talk show, A-list celebrities were drawn to the daytime program in droves for the exposure. Over its 19-season run, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" featured high-profile guests like billionaire Bill Gates, K-pop phenomenon BTS, and hundreds more. The host even got both Barack and Michelle Obama to appear on her show!
But with the daytime's highs also comes the show's lows. The beginning of DeGeneres' downfall arguably coincided with actor Dakota Johnson's appearance on the show, as DeGeneres teased her for not being invited to her birthday party. Johnson now-famously said, "Actually, no that's not the truth, Ellen, you were invited." This led to many people perceiving the comedian as being mean-spirited, and many were reminded of the several other times DeGeneres battled with her guests. The final nail in the coffin was when it was confirmed that the workplace environment on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" was extremely toxic. In 2021, DeGeneres ultimately decided to end the program, which was suspected to be due to the public backlash.
Now, the show is currently airing its 19th and final season, and the series finale episode will have a very special guest; the show's first-ever guest from its first-ever episode!
Ellen DeGeneres is bringing Jennifer Aniston back for one last ride
Back in the show's premiere episode in 2003, Ellen DeGeneres' first interview was with none other than actor Jennifer Aniston. This was at the height of Aniston's fame, as her starring role on the sitcom "Friends" would come to a close just one year later. DeGeneres herself had come off of her own one-season stint on her sitcom "The Ellen Show." When Aniston sat down for the first time in the iconic armchairs, she gushed, "What's better than like getting you every day? I mean, once a week was, you know, great, but now it's every day!" Since then, she has appeared on the show a total of 19 times!
And now according to People, Aniston will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for one last time during the finale episode airing on May 26. People also reports that audience favorites like Billie Eilish and Sophia Grace and Rosie will also join the show to celebrate its legacy.
When Aniston was a guest on Season 19's premiere episode, she got very emotional over the end of DeGeneres' show, so we expect that we may need some tissues when the final episode airs. We're not crying, you're crying!