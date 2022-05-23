A New High-Profile Witness Could Shake Up The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial

The latest celebrity to get involved in the Depp v. Heard trial is none other than Kate Moss. Amber Heard first brought up the British supermodel in court, alleging that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when they dated in the '90s. Heard mentioned the rumor to explain getting physical with Depp, after thinking he was going to push her sister, Whitney Henriquez, down the stairs: "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard told the court, per People. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

Although Moss's own relationship with Depp was reportedly tumultuous, she has remained friendly with Depp ever since. After Heard's testimony invoked Moss, Depp's lawyers were seen celebrating, since it would give them the opportunity to have Moss testify and debunk the story. This Wednesday, she'll be speaking to the Fairfax, Virginia court remotely.

While this is the first time Moss's name has come up in Depp v. Heard, Heard previously told the Moss stair story in Depp's 2020 defamation trial against The Sun. Recounting the same incident with Depp and her sister Henriquez, Heard said, per the Mirror, "I heard the rumor he pushed an ex-girlfriend down the stairs — I think it was Kate Moss — and that was fresh in my mind ... So I reacted quickly."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.