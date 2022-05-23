A New High-Profile Witness Could Shake Up The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial
This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse.
Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, fellow celebrities from the former couple's past and present have been dragged into the proceedings. Paul Bettany was on the receiving end of compromising texts from Depp about Heard, while Depp has alleged Heard was having an affair with fellow actor James Franco. Former partners, like Elon Musk, have also been named.
As more and more people become entangled in the details of Depp and Heard's private life, some are expected to testify in court. Depp's "Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas" co-star Ellen Barkin recently appeared, calling his behavior during their brief fling in the late '90s "jealous" and "controlling," according to BBC News. After Heard brought up another one of Depp's exes to help her case, it may have the opposite of her intended effect. Now, the ex is ex-pected to come forward as an impeachment witness and discredit Heard's story in defense of Depp.
Kate Moss is set to testify in the trial
The latest celebrity to get involved in the Depp v. Heard trial is none other than Kate Moss. Amber Heard first brought up the British supermodel in court, alleging that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when they dated in the '90s. Heard mentioned the rumor to explain getting physical with Depp, after thinking he was going to push her sister, Whitney Henriquez, down the stairs: "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard told the court, per People. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."
Although Moss's own relationship with Depp was reportedly tumultuous, she has remained friendly with Depp ever since. After Heard's testimony invoked Moss, Depp's lawyers were seen celebrating, since it would give them the opportunity to have Moss testify and debunk the story. This Wednesday, she'll be speaking to the Fairfax, Virginia court remotely.
While this is the first time Moss's name has come up in Depp v. Heard, Heard previously told the Moss stair story in Depp's 2020 defamation trial against The Sun. Recounting the same incident with Depp and her sister Henriquez, Heard said, per the Mirror, "I heard the rumor he pushed an ex-girlfriend down the stairs — I think it was Kate Moss — and that was fresh in my mind ... So I reacted quickly."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.