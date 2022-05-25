Oprah Has Important Advice For Ellen DeGeneres Ahead Of Her Talk Show Ending
Oprah Winfrey made history by becoming the first-ever Black billionaire using the fame and power she gained from her iconic daytime television program, "The Oprah Winfrey Show." To fans' sadness everywhere, Winfrey decided to end her show after 25 seasons on the air. "I love this show, this show has been my life, and I love it enough to know when it's time to say goodbye," she lamented to her studio (via ABC News). "Twenty-five years feels right in my bones and it feels right in my spirit. It's the perfect number. It's the exact right time."
Now Ellen DeGeneres — who shared the air with Winfrey when DeGeneres began her own daytime program in 2003 — is in the same boat. DeGeneres has decided to end "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 years. Although some suspected that the cancellation was due to the controversy surrounding DeGeneres' alleged toxic work environment, the famous host insisted otherwise, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I need something new to challenge me."
As the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is airing its last episodes, the nostalgia is real, with her first-ever guest, Jennifer Aniston, and fan-favorites Sophia Grace and Rosie returning for the last time. And now, Winfrey has graced the "Ellen" stage, imparting wisdom on the soon-to-be former host.
Oprah wants Ellen to take a vacation
Oprah Winfrey reminisced on the bittersweetness of ending her own show when she appeared on one of the last episodes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 24. "I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like with only a few days left,'" Winfrey said about talking to DeGeneres's behind-the-scenes workers. "I guess I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who become your family."
Winfrey is probably one of the only people in the world who can relate to what DeGeneres is going through. Both had programs that lasted for nearly two decades — in Winfrey's case, even longer — with some staff that have stayed with them nearly the whole time. So Winfrey took this opportunity to give DeGeneres some advice on what to do after the lights go out on her soundstage. "I want you to take some time off, some real time," Winfrey insisted. "Because you know what I did? I took a week off and then I went right back into work. Take some time, okay? Do you hear me?"
And it's true. Winfrey had to commandeer her OWN TV network right after her show finished, per CNN. So, hopefully, after working for 19 years straight, DeGeneres will take Winfrey's advice and chill out for a while.