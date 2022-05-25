Oprah Has Important Advice For Ellen DeGeneres Ahead Of Her Talk Show Ending

Oprah Winfrey reminisced on the bittersweetness of ending her own show when she appeared on one of the last episodes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 24. "I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like with only a few days left,'" Winfrey said about talking to DeGeneres's behind-the-scenes workers. "I guess I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who become your family."

Winfrey is probably one of the only people in the world who can relate to what DeGeneres is going through. Both had programs that lasted for nearly two decades — in Winfrey's case, even longer — with some staff that have stayed with them nearly the whole time. So Winfrey took this opportunity to give DeGeneres some advice on what to do after the lights go out on her soundstage. "I want you to take some time off, some real time," Winfrey insisted. "Because you know what I did? I took a week off and then I went right back into work. Take some time, okay? Do you hear me?"

And it's true. Winfrey had to commandeer her OWN TV network right after her show finished, per CNN. So, hopefully, after working for 19 years straight, DeGeneres will take Winfrey's advice and chill out for a while.