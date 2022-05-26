Selling Sunset Cast Heaps Praise On Chrishell Stause For An Emotional Reason

Chrishell Stause's cast mates on "Selling Sunset" know it wasn't easy to be vocal about her new relationship, which is why they expressed how proud they are of Stause. In an interview with People, Chelsea Lazkani said that she admires how Stause is staying true to herself.

"I think this is a lesson for everybody to live in your truth and be organic and be authentic and feel like it's okay to grow and grow into different spaces," she said. "I think that's what Chrishell is doing and she's growing and she's learning and finding new things about herself, and I think that's inspirational." One of Stause's closest friends, Amanza Smith, also shared how she's "super happy" for her co-star. "I think that if anyone has any negative or confusing things to say about it then they can just keep that. I adore Chrishell... I'm always going to be by her side, 100%."

Stause and G Flip seem to be going steady now, and word on the street is they have already moved in together. In her video addressed to fans, the former soap actor assured everyone she's in a good place. "Right now I'm enjoying life. I'm really happy," she said. "You don't have to be worried about me, guys. I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. And I think that's a beautiful thing. If you don't, I understand that, too, but I'm happy, and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love."