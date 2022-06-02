Why Experts Are Divided Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Scripted Response To The Oscars Slap - Exclusive

When Will Smith attacked Chris Rock on-stage at the 2022 Oscars over a joke aimed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, the whole world was thrown into a state of shock. Since the incident, quickly dubbed "the slap heard around the world," many celebrities, thought leaders, and fans have weighed in on the matter. One person who's stayed silent, though, is Pinkett Smith herself. That is, until now.

The Season 5 premiere of Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" began with a disclaimer that she would get real about the Oscars incident, but only in due course. "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," a statement read. Just over a month on, in an episode titled "Alopecia: The Devastating Impact," the "Girls Trip" actor finally issued a spoken response. "My biggest hope," she began, "is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile." Pinkett Smith also added that, given "the state of the world today," it was vital for people to rely on one another, Smith and Rock included. "Until then," she concluded, before segueing into the episode, "Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life, together. Thank you for listening."

Given her initial silence, Pinkett Smith's hotly anticipated reaction has garnered a ton of attention from media outlets and fans alike. However, opinions on the matter have been divided, to say the least.