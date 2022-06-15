Who Is Yaya DaCosta's Ex, Joshua Bee Alafia?

"One Chicago" fans are still reeling over the split of characters April Sexton and Dr. Ethan Choi, it's easy to forget that the actors behind their "Chicago Med" personas have their very own, real-life partners. As with any love story, there is always the potential for heartbreak, as well as joy — and that's something Yaya DaCosta knows all too well.

In 2014, "Chicago Med" actor DaCosta went through a split with her partner, Joshua Bee Alafia. Their breakup came shortly after the actor and former model gave birth to their son. DaCosta is known for being deeply private about her love life, as she said in an interview with MadameNoire. "Because I never talk about my personal life, it's hard to dispel rumors," she explained. She also clarified that she and Joshua Bee Alafia couldn't divorce, as they'd never wed. They split because giving birth, the former reality show contestant explained to the outlet, "was an enlightening experience."

Given DeCosta's penchant for privacy, there's a chance we'll never know more than that. Fans will probably also never get any further clarity on her comments to the publication that she, "was never married, first of all." This was despite Us Weekly claiming that the former couple had wed in Pennsylvania, and Page Six reporting that the actor had filed for divorce under seal.

Although fans may still wonder why the pair decided to part ways, one thing that doesn't need to remain a mystery to us is just who DaCosta's ex-partner is.