What's The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Carolina? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift's "Carolina" is finally here, and fans of the singer and "Where The Crawdads Sing" alike couldn't be happier.

Excitement surrounding "Carolina" first began in March. At the time, Swift revealed she'd composed a song for the Reese Witherspoon-produced film adaptation of Delia Owens' mystery novel. Only adding to the buzz was the fact that in her announcement, Swift shared that she was a fan of the book herself. "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she wrote via Instagram. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works ... I knew I wanted to be a part of it from a musical side." However, the news came without the song itself. Instead, Swift promised, "You'll hear it soon." In lieu of the song or music video, she shared a trailer for the film, featuring the song. For a long time, that was all we got ... that is, until she made a subsequent announcement on June 23.

"About a year and a half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story," her Instagram post began. "I made a wish that one day you would hear it. 'Carolina' is out now." With Swift's wish granted, just two hours after the song's lyric video was posted to YouTube, it received more than 200,000 views. One thing's for sure: This is a major hit in the making. The only question is, what does it mean?