Diddy's Emotional Shoutout To Cassie At The BET Awards Sparks Backlash

While accepting his BET Lifetime Achievement award, Sean "Diddy" Combs thanked those who had played a role in his success. The shoutouts seemed pretty routine until he added, "And also Cassie, for holding me down in the dark times. Love." After Hollywood Unlocked shared Diddy's speech on Instagram, fans in the comments and on Twitter had a lot of thoughts.

Some fans thought it was odd for Combs to bring up his ex. Hollywood Life noted that his performance was dedicated to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and his new girlfriend, Yung Miami, who was in the crowd. "He got this girl in the crowd holding a sign while he mentioning Cassie and Kim," one viewer tweeted. "See why you don't claim men!!!!" another chimed in. "Caresha sitting here waving a 'Go Papi' sign ... only for Diddy to thank his ex-gfs."

Some were on the rapper's side. "Diddy and Miami barely been kicking it. Cassie was with that man for over decade. Kim was damn near his wife. Y'all too old not to know there are levels to this," one user tweeted. Underneath Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post of Diddy's speech, one fan wrote (to the tune of nearly 1,000 likes), "It's not that deep, she was there for him through tough times and he thanked her." Still, it may have been unwanted attention. "I feel like Cassie would like to be excluded from this narrative," one Twitter user quipped.