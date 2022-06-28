Will Smith's Former Co-Stars Reveal How The Actor Is Doing Today

At the 2022 BET Awards red carpet on June 26, Saniyya Sidney and Mikayla Bartholomew discussed Will Smith's current well-being. Both actors appeared alongside the Oscar winner in "King Richard," with Sidney playing tennis legend Venus Williams and Bartholomew playing Williams' half-sister Tunde Price. Bartholomew told ET, "Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendor, you know, so he's good. It's always good to chat with him."

Divine splendor sounds pretty good. In April, the "Men in Black" actor was seen in India, with a source telling People the trip was "for spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation." While Smith has yet to resurface in public after his recent soul-searching, he still took home the BET Award for Best Actor, which wasn't presented during the show. Two of his fellow nominees, Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks, were recognized for their performances in "Bel-Air," the Peacock reboot of Smith's big break, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Based on a fictionalized version of Smith, he's credited as an executive producer of the new show.

Despite giving an update on Smith, neither actor mentioned anything about the slap itself. In addition to Smith's award for Best Actor, "King Richard" also took home the BET Award for Best Movie. While award season is winding down, it should be interesting to see if Smith's divine splendor is enough to get back in people's good graces.