Meredith Vieira Makes Her Stance On Returning To The View Crystal Clear

Nearly a year after Meghan McCain announced her departure from "The View," her seat at the panel still has yet to be filled. Numerous guest hosts have tried their hand at the gig, including Carly Fiorina, Gretchen Carlson, Condoleeza Rice, and even "The Real Housewives of New York City"'s Eboni K. Williams, but none were promoted to a full-time spot. While producers are seemingly aiming for a co-host with conservative views, as that's the role McCain filled on the show, they're reportedly having trouble finding one. According to the New York Post, they don't want to alienate their audience, and popular conservative pundits like Candace Owens and Ann Coulter would do exactly that.

Another solution to the co-host problem would be going back in time. While they wouldn't be conservative (with the notable exception of Elisabeth Hasselbeck), "The View" has plenty of veteran former co-hosts to choose from that have proven their understanding of the show's format and vibe. Original co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira have appeared over the past season to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary, and given her background in journalism, it makes sense to give Vieira a permanent spot once again.

Even though producers would still have to find their conservative, her time with NBC News since 2006 would make her an ideal addition to "The View"'s most political era yet. Here's what Vieira had to say about it.