Meredith Vieira Makes Her Stance On Returning To The View Crystal Clear
Nearly a year after Meghan McCain announced her departure from "The View," her seat at the panel still has yet to be filled. Numerous guest hosts have tried their hand at the gig, including Carly Fiorina, Gretchen Carlson, Condoleeza Rice, and even "The Real Housewives of New York City"'s Eboni K. Williams, but none were promoted to a full-time spot. While producers are seemingly aiming for a co-host with conservative views, as that's the role McCain filled on the show, they're reportedly having trouble finding one. According to the New York Post, they don't want to alienate their audience, and popular conservative pundits like Candace Owens and Ann Coulter would do exactly that.
Another solution to the co-host problem would be going back in time. While they wouldn't be conservative (with the notable exception of Elisabeth Hasselbeck), "The View" has plenty of veteran former co-hosts to choose from that have proven their understanding of the show's format and vibe. Original co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira have appeared over the past season to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary, and given her background in journalism, it makes sense to give Vieira a permanent spot once again.
Even though producers would still have to find their conservative, her time with NBC News since 2006 would make her an ideal addition to "The View"'s most political era yet. Here's what Vieira had to say about it.
Meredith Vieira already 'did [her] time'
Who wants to be a co-host of "The View"? Not Meredith Vieira. While she'll always be thankful for her original run on the show and the doors it helped open, she's perfectly fine leaving it in the rearview mirror. In an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop," Vieira said, "You know, there's a time for everything, I like to say, and I kinda did my time. That sounds like a prison term, actually." The former co-host continued, "I did nine years and I loved it. The show has evolved and it's a different show and I think it's fantastic."
She has a point. While Vieira was a great fit in "The View"'s early years, it increasingly focused on drama and fighting since her departure. In fact, the famous on-air fight between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck happened in 2007, a year after Vieira left. Tensions have been running high ever since, especially with the addition and departure of Meghan McCain. Vieira has never really been known for that kind of behavior, so unless they want to rehabilitate the show's image to make it classier, it makes sense for her to stay away from such an environment.
Either way, fans who miss her can still tune into "Behind the Table: A View Reunion" on Hulu, alongside Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Joy Behar.