Damian Lewis Has Apparently Moved On After Helen McCrory's Tragic Death

Damian Lewis has been a widower for a little over a year — after 14 years of marriage, his wife Helen McCrory died from breast cancer on April 18, 2021. The actor pair met in 2003 while appearing in the play "Five Gold Rings," marrying in 2007 and having two children, Manon and Gulliver. Best known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in "Harry Potter" and Polly Gray in "Peaky Blinders," McCrory was primarily a stage actor in her early career, but continued to balance stage roles after breaking into film and TV.

Lewis wrote a tribute to her for The Sunday Times shortly after her death, calling her "royalty in her own right." McCrory died shortly after Prince Philip, and while the news was slightly overshadowed by him, plenty of fans still paid their respects to the legendary thespian. "Her nickname to many was Dame Helen (apologies, Dame Helen), and although we'll never know now whether that would have become a reality, I think secretly, we do know," said Lewis of his late wife. In his announcement posted to Twitter, he said, "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."

A little over a year later, it appears Lewis has found love once again with another talented performer.