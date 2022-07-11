Britney Spears Completely Lashes Out About All The Conservatorship Documentaries

Pop princess Britney Spears has seen a resurgence in her media coverage in recent years for more than one reason. After details of Spears' controversial conservatorship came to light in 2019, a two year-long campaign by her supporters — and later, Spears herself — was initiated to help he escape the notorious conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, who was allegedly committing acts of abuse against his daughter.

This campaign, which involved two major documentaries about the drama (one in February 2021 produced by The New York Times and released by Hulu, and another in September 2021, released by Netflix), culminated in the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021. Since then, free from the shackles of her conservatorship, Spears announced her engagement and subsequent marriage to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and her intent to have a third child. Spears then announced she was pregnant — happy news made devastating after Spears revealed her miscarriage, though the couple has since announced their intent to keep trying.

Now, Spears is taking to social media to lash out at the conservatorship documentaries that want to take credit for helping her through that rough time.