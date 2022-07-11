Britney Spears Completely Lashes Out About All The Conservatorship Documentaries
Pop princess Britney Spears has seen a resurgence in her media coverage in recent years for more than one reason. After details of Spears' controversial conservatorship came to light in 2019, a two year-long campaign by her supporters — and later, Spears herself — was initiated to help he escape the notorious conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, who was allegedly committing acts of abuse against his daughter.
This campaign, which involved two major documentaries about the drama (one in February 2021 produced by The New York Times and released by Hulu, and another in September 2021, released by Netflix), culminated in the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021. Since then, free from the shackles of her conservatorship, Spears announced her engagement and subsequent marriage to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and her intent to have a third child. Spears then announced she was pregnant — happy news made devastating after Spears revealed her miscarriage, though the couple has since announced their intent to keep trying.
Now, Spears is taking to social media to lash out at the conservatorship documentaries that want to take credit for helping her through that rough time.
Britney Spears calls documentaries the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life
On July 9, Britney Spears posted a since-deleted Instagram rant in which she decried the intensity of the media spotlight around her, eventually calling out the 2021 conservatorship documentaries about her. Though she didn't name the documentaries, it's safe to assume she was referring to Hulu's high-profile "Framing Britney Spears" and Netflix's September 2021 "Britney vs Spears."
She began by writing, "I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me," while going on to say she has "never felt more bullied in my life in this country it's insane" (via Just Jared). Spears then asked, "Is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??! Seriously though ... I've never seen that many documentaries done on a person."
Spears also denounced the notion that the documentaries were "helping her," as they claimed, writing, "It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it's why the conservatorship ended ... REALLY ??? That's the saddest thing i ever saw in my life." Instead, Spears said the documentaries "completely humiliate[d]" her, positing that it was really her own viral 2021 public testimony (via The New York Times), which truly ended the conservatorship. "I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge !! THAT said it all ... that would be ENOUGH."