Mandy Moore's Emmy Snub Has Fans Seeing Red
Mandy Moore has come a long way since dropping "Candy" in 1999. While she later apologized for her Britney-esque teen pop and instead went the singer-songwriter route, it opened the door for her acting career, where she truly began to shine. After appearing in teen movies like "A Walk to Remember" and "The Princess Diaries," and later voicing an official Disney princess in "Tangled," she finally nabbed her arguably her true breakthrough role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson in "This Is Us."
The NBC drama was a hit with critics as well as in the ratings, remaining in the top 20 highest-rated shows throughout the entirety of its run. Moore's performance garnered particular acclaim, being nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe each as well as receiving two Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, it almost didn't happen — despite having a good resume beforehand, Moore almost threw in the towel on acting after a slight lull in her career. Thankfully, "This Is Us" turned everything around and gave Moore her most iconic role yet.
Now that "This Is Us" has concluded its final season, fans have looked forward to seeing the show and its stars get recognized by the Emmys one last time. Unfortunately, it was only nominated for one Emmy this time around, and not for whom you might think.
Mandy Moore wasn't nominated for 'This Is Us'
Every new round of award show nominees comes with cries of snubbing, but this could be one of the most egregious cases in recent memory. When the 2022 Emmy nominations went live on Tuesday morning, fans of "This Is Us" were outraged that Mandy Moore wasn't recognized for her role as Rebecca Pearson. Rebecca was the focal point of the show's sixth and final season, culminating in some devastating final episodes.
Although Moore was previously nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, it ultimately went to Jodie Comer for her role as Villanelle on "Killing Eve." If there was any year that Moore would have been nominated again or even won, fans thought this would be it. "Mandy Moore giving a career highlight performance portraying a mother in all ages and with alzheimer's and the emmys decided to snub her again," one fan wrote. "Maybe if you actually recognised talent people would take you seriously." Another fan said, "NO EMMY NOMINATION FOR MANDY MOORE? ABSOLUTELY NOT."
To add insult to injury, none of Moore's "This Is Us" co-stars received nominations either. In fact, the show's only nomination this year was for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. On the bright side, while Moore previously announced she was taking a break from acting after "This Is Us," per ET, it's likely only a matter of time before she delivers another tour de force.