Mandy Moore's Emmy Snub Has Fans Seeing Red

Mandy Moore has come a long way since dropping "Candy" in 1999. While she later apologized for her Britney-esque teen pop and instead went the singer-songwriter route, it opened the door for her acting career, where she truly began to shine. After appearing in teen movies like "A Walk to Remember" and "The Princess Diaries," and later voicing an official Disney princess in "Tangled," she finally nabbed her arguably her true breakthrough role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson in "This Is Us."

The NBC drama was a hit with critics as well as in the ratings, remaining in the top 20 highest-rated shows throughout the entirety of its run. Moore's performance garnered particular acclaim, being nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe each as well as receiving two Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, it almost didn't happen — despite having a good resume beforehand, Moore almost threw in the towel on acting after a slight lull in her career. Thankfully, "This Is Us" turned everything around and gave Moore her most iconic role yet.

Now that "This Is Us" has concluded its final season, fans have looked forward to seeing the show and its stars get recognized by the Emmys one last time. Unfortunately, it was only nominated for one Emmy this time around, and not for whom you might think.