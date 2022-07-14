Khloé Kardashian's New Baby Timeline Reveals Heartbreaking Truth
Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mother of two.
On July 13, fans learned the reality star and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child via surrogacy, with a representative for the Good American founder immediately confirming the news after it spread online like wildfire. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told E! News. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
However, there's no mention of Thompson's name, which may indicate that the two haven't gotten back together despite the birth of their second baby being imminent. The confirmation also appears to reveal something heartbreaking about the timeline of their second pregnancy. If you take a look back at Kardashian's previous revelations about wanting another baby, you'll realize that the conception of her second baby coincided with a tragic event that changed their family forever.
Khloé Kardashian has always talked about wanting another child
Khloé Kardashian is not one to hide her desires about giving daughter True a sibling. While she said that she's perfectly happy having only one child, Kardashian noted that she wouldn't mind raising another one if given the chance. "I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted," she told "SiriusXM Hits 1" in 2020 (via Mirror). "She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it."
In fact, during a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian floated the idea of having another baby with Tristan Thompson and the pro athlete seemed to be on board. When Kardashian was considering giving away some of their daughter's toys, it was Thompson himself who suggested that she not get rid of them all because they might have another girl in the future. Since they were broken up at the time, Kardashian asked, "Who is having another girl with you?" But Thompson said, "Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling."
Kardashian didn't balk at the idea, and even offered a suggestion as to how they're going to conceive a second baby. "I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she said at the time (via People). "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you. We'll figure that out later."
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were on the 'same page' about having another baby
As fans know, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson eventually got back together after their initial split, and in January 2021, it was revealed that they were in the process of conceiving another child.
An insider told E! News they were "on the same page and both want another baby" and that Thompson was doing whatever he could to help. "Tristan is very supportive of Khloé and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings," the source dished. "He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together." They added that conceiving is something they'd been actively working on. "Khloé knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True. It's something they have been working on for a while."
That's when the pair tried IVF. In March 2021, Kardashian revealed on Ellen DeGeneres' "Lady Parts" digital series that she and Thompson had already made embryos, immediately hit a roadblock. "We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos," she shared. "And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. She also said the pandemic made her realize that she wanted to surround herself with people she loves, hence wanting to have more kids.
Khloé Kardashian started looking into surrogacy
Khloé Kardashian welcomed True Thompson via natural birth, but for the second baby, she'd already considered surrogacy early on in the journey because she may have a high-risk pregnancy should she decide to carry the baby herself — something she already experienced the first time.
"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," Khloé said on a March 2021 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," while discussing pregnancy plans with her sister, Kim Kardashian. "But they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning... I didn't know that was like a lingering thing." She added that the revelation from her doctors was "shocking" because she hadn't expected to run into major roadblocks. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family."
Luckily, Kim was there to offer solace, telling Khloé that surrogacy can be a great alternative. "I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy," Kim shared. "And I think that you know what giving birth feels like — I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier." But Khloé was honest in the fact that, while she's "grateful" to have other options, the idea of not getting pregnant again "breaks my heart."
Khloé Kardashian had a tough time matching with a surrogate
Come June 2021, during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, Khloé Kardashian let viewers in on her journey to having baby No. 2 and revealed how tough it was to get a surrogate. "It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later she found a surrogate," Kardashian said on the show (via People), adding that the pandemic played a big part in derailing their plans. "It's a lot to do with COVID. I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."
But she did say how much she appreciated having Tristan Thompson with her, who was also trying to get back in her good graces at the time. "I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she shared. "I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."
Khloé Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Come December 2021, reports surfaced that personal trainer Maralee Nichols was suing Tristan Thompson for child support after he had apparently failed to dispense payments. This was only a month after he and Khloe Kardashian had conceived a child via surrogate, although it wasn't confirmed at the time. What's worse is that Nichols reportedly had an affair with Thompson in March 2021 — around the same time he got back together with Kardashian.
"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f*****g heads-up before the rest of the world?" Kardashian said in an episode of "The Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). "It is just an additional slap in my face." She went on to say how she reflected on their time together and couldn't help but start second-guessing everything. "I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie."
Thompson, for his part, publicly confirmed that he indeed fathered Nichols' child, and offered Kardashian an apology. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."