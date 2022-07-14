Khloé Kardashian's New Baby Timeline Reveals Heartbreaking Truth

Khloé Kardashian is not one to hide her desires about giving daughter True a sibling. While she said that she's perfectly happy having only one child, Kardashian noted that she wouldn't mind raising another one if given the chance. "I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted," she told "SiriusXM Hits 1" in 2020 (via Mirror). "She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it."

In fact, during a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian floated the idea of having another baby with Tristan Thompson and the pro athlete seemed to be on board. When Kardashian was considering giving away some of their daughter's toys, it was Thompson himself who suggested that she not get rid of them all because they might have another girl in the future. Since they were broken up at the time, Kardashian asked, "Who is having another girl with you?" But Thompson said, "Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling."

Kardashian didn't balk at the idea, and even offered a suggestion as to how they're going to conceive a second baby. "I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she said at the time (via People). "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you. We'll figure that out later."