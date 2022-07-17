Were Ben Affleck's Kids At His Wedding?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — or Jennifer Affleck, if you happen to see her at the DMV — are officially husband and wife! According to TMZ, tied the knot in a surprise but also intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. Lopez confirmed the news in her official newsletter, On The JLo, and said that the Vegas nuptials were everything she expected it to be. As many fans can recall, Lopez and Affleck were supposed to get married back in September 2003, but called things off and ultimately broke up a few months later. But she says that this wedding was "exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, while Lopez's ex-husbands include Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her two children, Max and Emme. Affleck also shares his three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — with Garner. Now, fans can't help but wonder if the newly married couple's children were all there to witness their parents make their relationship official between them.