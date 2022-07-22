Gwyneth Paltrow Has Big Reaction To Ex Ben Affleck's Surprise Wedding
According to InStyle, Ben Affleck and Paltrow met at a dinner party hosted by Harvey Weinstein. They then went on to star in a couple of films together. The two broke up after an on-and-off three-year relationship, as Affleck wasn't ready for a relationship at the time and "wasn't in a good place to have a girlfriend."
Paltrow opened up to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in 2018 about the relationship. Stern asked Paltrow how she knew she wasn't going to marry him. "It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?" the actor responded (via People). "Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way."
Paltrow is currently married to director and writer Brad Falchuk, per Goop. The actor and fashion designer had no hard feelings with the breakup with Affleck, and she had nothing but nice things to say about him following their split, assuring people that they're still friends.
Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Bennifer 2.0
It's almost been a week since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married. With the big celebrations that have already happened, as well as the celebrations that are in the works, much of the focus has been on the couple's exes as well. Fans are dying to know what Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Garner, and other celebrities who have been affiliated with the two think about the newlyweds.
One of those exes was Gwyneth Paltrow. "How do you feel about Ben and J Lo?" a fan sent to Paltrow via an Instagram Q&A sticker, reported by Page Six. "LOVE!!!" the star responded. "SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM."
Although, Paltrow didn't end up with Affleck in the end, she has been very supportive of her ex-boyfriend's relationship with Lopez. Some may say she's a Bennifer 2.0 shipper, as she commented, "Okay, this is cute" on an Instagram post of the two being photographed on the red carpet. A larger celebration is currently in the works, per TMZ, and we're hoping Paltrow is on the guest list.