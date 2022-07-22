Gwyneth Paltrow Has Big Reaction To Ex Ben Affleck's Surprise Wedding

According to InStyle, Ben Affleck and Paltrow met at a dinner party hosted by Harvey Weinstein. They then went on to star in a couple of films together. The two broke up after an on-and-off three-year relationship, as Affleck wasn't ready for a relationship at the time and "wasn't in a good place to have a girlfriend."

Paltrow opened up to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in 2018 about the relationship. Stern asked Paltrow how she knew she wasn't going to marry him. "It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?" the actor responded (via People). "Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way."

Paltrow is currently married to director and writer Brad Falchuk, per Goop. The actor and fashion designer had no hard feelings with the breakup with Affleck, and she had nothing but nice things to say about him following their split, assuring people that they're still friends.