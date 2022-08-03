Teddi Mellencamp Accuses Vicki Gunvalson Of A Shady Move Amid Their Beef

Teddi Mellencamp and Vicki Gunvalson have held nothing back in their ongoing feud. While Mellencamp appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for a few seasons, Gunvalson was once the longest-running member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and fans dubbed her the "OG of the OC." So, how did these two get into a fight in the first place?

In June, Tamra Judge (who co-hosts the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast) told Mellencamp that Gunvalson called her boring, thus starting the pair's intense back-and-forth. Shortly after, Entertainment Tonight interviewed Gunvalson, and there, she confirmed her distaste for Mellencamp. "I don't know Teddi Mellencamp, but I don't like Teddi Mellencamp," she said."I don't know something about her bugs me." Ouch.

The two have also gone at it on social media several times, and they're really airing out their dirty laundry. In June, Mellencamp threw shade at Gunvalson over her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. "Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer?" she tweeted. "It's about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar." Gunvalson caught wind and commented on Mellencamp's tweet in her own defense. "​​Wow...Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years... ME...14!" And, it still seems like the feud is far from over with Mellencamp's latest accusation.