Almost 30% Of People Are Clamoring For A New Album From This Pop Star

In a Nicki Swift survey of 595 people, nearly 28% of respondents said they were most looking forward to Lady Gaga's next album. Her last LP, 2020's "Chromatica," was her long-awaited dance-pop comeback after moving to jazz and focusing on her acting career. Gaga definitely hasn't been laying low, recently releasing the single "Hold My Hand" for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, but people are still hungry for a full-length body of work.

Surprisingly, Rihanna came in second place with 21% percent of the votes. Out of all the artists listed as choices, Rihanna's absence has arguably been felt the most. Releasing one album a year from 2006 to 2012, then one more with "Anti" in 2016, her musical output decreased dramatically before disappearing altogether. After being busy with Fenty Beauty and giving birth to her first son, it might be a while before fans' wishes come to fruition. Britney Spears was close behind with 20%, as she also hasn't released a full-length album since "Glory" in 2016. The next one might come sooner than we think: Spears has music in the works, including a duet with Elton John, per People.

As for the survey's other options, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo garnered 13%, 11%, and 8% of the votes respectively. Grande released her latest album, "Positions" in late 2020, while Bieber and Rodrigo released theirs, "Justice" and "Sour," in 2021, so perhaps they need to wait a little longer to drum up anticipation.