Beyonce's Latest Music Video Isn't What Anyone Expected

Since her '00s solo debut, Beyoncé has been just as well-known for her visual artistry as her music. In addition to iconic videos like "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Beyoncé reinvented the visual album as a popular medium of storytelling with "Beyoncé," "Lemonade," and "Black is King." Several artists have since followed in her footsteps, including Janelle Monáe, Halsey, and even younger sister Solange. Back in 2013, the "Renaissance" singer said, "I see music. It's more than just what I hear. When I'm connected to something, I immediately see a visual or a series of images that are tied to a feeling or an emotion." This quality has led to Beyoncé becoming the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Award history, even receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2014.

However, despite Beyoncé's dazzling "Renaissance" cover art, the singer has gone surprisingly light on visuals for her newest effort. An accompanying visual album for "Renaissance" is reportedly set for release at a later date, but she has yet to share full music videos for any songs on the album, including its lead single, "Break My Soul." In the meantime, the Beyhive has been hungry for any morsel of footage — and while they finally got something, it wasn't quite what they bargained for.