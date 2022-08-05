An Old Photo Of Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler's Ex Vanessa Hudgens Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Every year seems to bring a new Hollywood it-couple, and it's currently Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's time to shine. With Butler lighting up the silver screen in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic and Gerber booking modeling gigs left and right, both of their careers have never been better. Butler and Gerber first debuted as an official couple at the 2022 Met Gala in May, sending shockwaves across the internet — but not everyone was supportive of the match.

Some commenters took issue with the age gap between Butler and Gerber: With birth years of 1991 and 2001 respectively, there's a difference of 10 years. One person on Twitter said, "just found about the weird age gap between austin and kaia and needless to say i don't support whatever's going on here." This take had a mixed response, with some agreeing and others defending the couple as consenting adults.

This isn't the first time Gerber has dated an older star, previously being linked with Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi, but Butler is the oldest yet. Nevertheless, her famous mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, seems to approve. Back in January, a source told Page Six that Crawford and Kaia's father, Rande Gerber, are "supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy." Meanwhile, since his 2020 breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, Butler has been spotted with younger women like Lily-Rose Depp and "Elvis" co-star Olivia DeJonge. Now, fans have found a surprising link between Hudgens and Gerber that could reignite the negative chatter.