Elon Musk Asks Blunt Question In Response To Brittney Griner Negotiations

After a lengthy detention period, Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug charges. She was first arrested in February 2022 upon entering the country, when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is illegal there, in her luggage. Although the case attracted worldwide attention, with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and numerous fellow basketball stars taking a stand, the Russian court went full steam ahead with making an example out of the athlete.

Throughout the trial, Griner maintained that she didn't intend to break Russian law, and wasn't purposely smuggling the substance, stating, "I want the court to understand that it was an honest mistake that I made while rushing and in stress trying to recover post-COVID and just trying to get back to my team," she said on the stand last week. In addition to playing in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner has played for Chinese and Russian leagues in the off-season, which is why she was at the Moscow airport in the first place.

While most of the public discourse has been supportive of Griner's potential release, others have expressed frustration at possible double standards. Although the Russian element and her celebrity status add to the intrigue, many US prisoners are incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses and aren't getting nearly as much attention. Now, Elon Musk is taking President Biden to task on the disconnect.