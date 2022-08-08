Miranda Cosgrove Speaks Out On Jennette McCurdy's Troubling Childhood Claims

Trigger warning: This article includes allegations of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and mentions of eating disorders and addiction.

After some time away from the spotlight, Jennette McCurdy is back in a big way. Best known for her role as Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon sitcoms "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," her upcoming memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" is one of the year's most anticipated new books, thanks to its shocking title and revelations, including during her time as a child actor. McCurdy alleges that her late mother, Debra, physically, emotionally, and sexually abused her. In recent years, McCurdy has also opened up about her eating disorders and alcoholism, and while promoting the book, made disturbing claims about her time at Nickelodeon, accusing a figure she calls "the Creator" of predatory behavior.

McCurdy's "iCarly" character received a crossover spinoff with Ariana Grande's "Victorious" character Cat Valentine in the form of "Sam & Cat," the show only lasted one season before its 2014 cancellation. While Nickelodeon never cited an official reason, the announcement coincided with leaked photos of McCurdy, Grande's music career, and rumors of a feud. Since then, McCurdy has focused on writing and directing, including the 2020 one-woman show that inspired her book, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."

Most of McCurdy's former co-stars haven't commented her claims about Nickelodeon, such as the network's alleged offer of $300,000 in "hush money" to stay quiet about her experiences. Recently, her "iCarly" castmate Miranda Cosgrove spoke out.