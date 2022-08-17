Zoë Kravitz Finally Opens Up About Backlash Against Her Will Smith Criticism

It turns out Zoë Kravitz wishes she'd kept her mouth shut, or more accurately her photos captionless, after she threw in her two cents regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. One day after the event, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the red carpet and wrote, per Deadline, "here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," before following up with a snap from the afterparty with the caption, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now." She quickly deleted both though — and now we know why.

The star revealed to The Wall Street Journal that she received some less than nice comments over her tongue in cheek posts referencing the slap, which is why she deleted them. "It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything," she explained, claiming she believes the internet has turned against people having healthy conversations. "The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in," Kravitz — who also spoke about Channing Tatum in the interview — added, explaining she now prefers to express herself through her work, not social media captions. "I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that's okay," she said.