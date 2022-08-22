The Unexpected Star Coming To Brittney Griner's Defense

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been making headlines for her ongoing status as a political prisoner in Russia, amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, and the numerous sanctions the United States and other western countries have imposed on Russia in retaliation.

On February 17, one week before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport on charges that she possessed less than a gram of cannabis oil, an illegal substance in Russia, per The New York Times. In what was largely regarded as a show trial in July, Griner pled guilty and was subsequently sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Ahead of her trial, in July, President Joe Biden officially offered notorious Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia in 2018 on charges of espionage, in a potentially controversial prisoner swap. No official agreement has been reached yet, however, and negotiations remain ongoing.

Now, unexpectedly (or perhaps very expectedly), there seems to be a very well-known American athlete willing to step up to the plate in order to help Griner in her much-needed defense: fellow basketball star Dennis Rodman.