Demi Lovato Reveals One Major Regret About Their Career

This article contains mentions of substance use issues and self-harm.

Between feuding with fro-yo shops and speaking out against extraterrestrial slurs, Demi Lovato's immense talent and inspiring story tend to get overshadowed. However, their latest album "Holy Fvck" returns to their pop-rock roots, and proves they should have been making that kind of music all along. While "Skin of My Teeth" and "29" are far more explicit than early offerings like "Get Back" and "Here We Go Again," they manage to recapture the sound that Lovato had long abandoned from a more mature perspective.

While Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, has previously released songs about their personal struggles such as "Sober," "Anyone," and "Skyscraper," something just feels different this time. About "Skin of My Teeth," Lovato told Billboard, "I'm so used to being open with my fans, and being vulnerable with my music ... So it just was owning my narrative — owning the fact that this is my story, and I'm going to tell it, and I don't need anyone else to tell it. And in doing so, I think it made an anthem for people who struggle with addiction."

Lovato has been sharing the good, bad, and ugly of their story for over a decade now, but there are a few moments along the way that they regret. Going forward, there's one major thing they'll be doing differently.