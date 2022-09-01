Kevin Federline Seemingly Alludes To Britney Spears' Conservatorship In New Interview

She's free, married, and has an instant hit with Elton John — things should be going great for Britney Spears. Unfortunately, her family drama has raged on amid her independence. Not only has sister Jamie Lynn released a book capitalizing on the #FreeBritney movement, but her 2000s ex Kevin Federline is speaking up about all the recent developments in Spears' life. While he previously stayed civil and encouraging, even releasing a statement in favor of ending the conservatorship, Federline has since undone any progress between himself and the mother of his two children.

The cracks in Spears' and Federline's co-parenting relationship started to show over the summer, when Federline posted and deleted old videos taken by their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, of Spears arguing with them. Reactions to the videos were mixed: most parents fight with their children, and Spears' behavior in the clips wasn't necessarily abusive, as Federline had implied in the caption. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," he wrote. "This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this" (via TMZ).

Spears had always been close with her sons, but rumors of a rift began after they missed her June wedding to Sam Asghari. New comments from Federline are shedding more light on Spears' relationship with her sons, as well as her former conservatorship.